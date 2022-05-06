Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
