Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

