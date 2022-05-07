 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert