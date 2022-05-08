Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.