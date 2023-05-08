The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday’s storm left dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property in its wake, prompting City Manager Patrick Duhaney to declare a local…
Dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property littered the Great Neck section of Virginia Beach Sunday evening following a suspected tor…
Their next door neighbor was shouting on the other end of the line. “She was yelling at me that my house was gone,” Toni Cortellini said. “I s…
It appears enough people got the warning, as there were no injuries or fatalities from the storm.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy…