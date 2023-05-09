Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
