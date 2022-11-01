Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.