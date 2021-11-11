Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
Snow chance enters picture quickly for Roanoke area as warm October rolls into colder-starting November
- Updated
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
