Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from FRI 3:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.