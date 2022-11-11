 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from FRI 3:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert