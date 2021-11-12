 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

