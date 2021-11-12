Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
