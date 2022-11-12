Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 7:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
