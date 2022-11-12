Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 7:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.