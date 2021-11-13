Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Considerable cloudiness. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks should see highs i…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …