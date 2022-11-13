Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.