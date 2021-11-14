 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

