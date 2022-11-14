Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.