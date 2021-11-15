Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.