Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

