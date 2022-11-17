The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 6:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
