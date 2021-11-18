 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Fredericksburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert