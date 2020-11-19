 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Fredericksburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert