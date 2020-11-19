Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.