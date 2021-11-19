 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

