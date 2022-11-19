 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

