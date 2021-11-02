 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert