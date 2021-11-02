Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
Snow chance enters picture quickly for Roanoke area as warm October rolls into colder-starting November
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
