Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2020 in Fredericksburg, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.