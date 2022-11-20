The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
