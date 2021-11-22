Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 …
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. P…
This evening in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast call…
Today's temperature in Fredericksburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and v…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Fred…