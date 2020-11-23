 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Fredericksburg, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

