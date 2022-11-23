Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.