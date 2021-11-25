Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and v…
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. P…
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see c…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expe…
This evening in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast call…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fr…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the F…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.