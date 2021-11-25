 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

