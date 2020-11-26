Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Fredericksburg, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.