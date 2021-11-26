 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

