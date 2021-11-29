Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.