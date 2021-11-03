 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert