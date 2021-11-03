Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.