Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow chance enters picture quickly for Roanoke area as warm October rolls into colder-starting November
- Updated
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. E…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's hig…
Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expec…
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It…
Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. E…
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 8…