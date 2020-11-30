Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Fredericksburg, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.