Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 1:00 AM EST until THU 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
