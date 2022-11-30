Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 1:00 AM EST until THU 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.