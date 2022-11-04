Temperatures will be warm Friday in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.
