Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SUN 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.