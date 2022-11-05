The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SUN 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.
