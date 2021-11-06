 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert