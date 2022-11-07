Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.