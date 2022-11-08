Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.