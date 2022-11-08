Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect perio…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Fredericksburg. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expe…
Today's temperature in Fredericksburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s…
Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Fredericksburg will be wa…
This evening in Fredericksburg: A few clouds overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to …