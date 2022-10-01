Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until SAT 6:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.
A tropical storm warning or tropical storm watch is in effect for a large part of the North Carolina coast as Tropical Storm Ian remains on track to bring a deluge of rain and 50 mph gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
Westbound Interstate 64 is expected to be shut down for six hours due to downed wires in the roadway, halting travel through Newport News for the better portion of Friday afternoon into early evening.
