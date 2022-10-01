Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until SAT 6:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.