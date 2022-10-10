 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 12:00 AM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

