Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph.