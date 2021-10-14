 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert