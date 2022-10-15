The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 11:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%…
Today's temperature in Fredericksburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm …