The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
If another Hurricane Isabel hit the Chesapeake Bay area a few decades from now, it could affect at least a million more people and cause $6 billion more in damage than when it landed in 2003, new research suggests.
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can expect …
Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshin…
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temp…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Fredericksburg …