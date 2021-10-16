Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.