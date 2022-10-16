Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.