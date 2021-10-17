 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

