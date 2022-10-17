Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.