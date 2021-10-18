 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

