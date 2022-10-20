Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
